Matt Reeves’ The Batman 2 gets delayed by a year

Matt Reeves’ highly anticipated sequel, “The Batman 2,” has undergone a significant shift in its release date, now set to hit theaters on October 2, 2026, rather than its original schedule of October 3, 2025. This alteration reportedly stems from the fallout of the dual Hollywood strikes, which paralyzed the entire entertainment industry and led to the postponement of numerous film and television productions worldwide.

The extended gap between releases will also provide breathing space for James Gunn’s “Superman,” slated to debut theatrically on July 11, 2025. This superhero venture marks Gunn’s inaugural collaboration with Peter Safran’s newly established DC Studios and is the inaugural installment in the “Gods and Monsters” phase.

Despite speculation among cinephiles, it’s important to note that Matt Reeves’ “Batman” operates independently of James Gunn’s DC Universe. Interestingly, Gunn is concurrently developing another Batman project titled “Batman: Brave and the Bold,” to be helmed by Andy Muschietti. Notably, Robert Pattinson, who portrays Batman in Reeves’ iteration, will be recast for Muschietti’s film.

“The Batman,” directed by Matt Reeves, premiered two years ago, amassing over $772 million in global box office revenue. The film also enjoyed robust streaming viewership on Warner Bros Discovery’s Max platform.

The announcement of a sequel to “The Batman” was initially made at CinemaCon in April 2022. Subsequently, Mattson Tomlin joined as co-writer with Reeves in August of the same year. In late January 2023, DC Studios executives James Gunn and Peter Safran revealed the film’s official title and release date.