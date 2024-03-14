Ministry of Defence Procures 34 ALH Dhruv Mk IIIs for Army and Coast Guard

Defence Ministry seals a deal worth Rs 8073.17 crore with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for acquiring 34 Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) Dhruv Mk III, earmarked for the Indian Army and Indian Coast Guard. The agreement allocates 25 Dhruv Mk III helicopters to the army and nine to the Coast Guard, supplemented with Operational Role Equipment. This procurement marks a significant stride towards fostering indigenous defence manufacturing, following the clearance from the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The ALH Dhruv Mk III UT, tailored for the Indian Army, serves multiple roles such as Search and Rescue, Troop Transportation, Internal Cargo, and Recce/Casualty Evacuation. Demonstrating its proficiency in challenging terrains like the Siachen Glacier and Ladakh, these helicopters contribute substantially to military operations. Meanwhile, the ALH Mk III MR, designed for the Indian Coast Guard, excels in maritime surveillance, search and rescue missions, pollution response, and medical evacuations, showcasing reliability even in adverse atmospheric conditions.

Moreover, the project is anticipated to generate employment opportunities, amounting to an estimated 190 Lakh Man-Hours, and foster indigenisation by engaging over 200 MSMEs and 70 local vendors. This initiative aligns with the vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ and bolsters the self-reliance agenda in defence manufacturing. Additionally, the ministry has also inked a contract with Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (AVNL) for the procurement of 693 Armament Upgrades for Infantry Combat Vehicle BMP2 to BMP2M, enhancing their operational capabilities with advanced features like Night Enablement and Automatic Target Tracker.