Motorola launches budget-friendly smartphone series: Details

Mumbai: The American tech giant, Motorola has launched its budget-friendly smartphone series in the US. The series include Moto G Power 5G (2024) and Moto G 5G (2024) smartphones. Both smartphones come as successors to Moto G Power 5G (2023) and Moto G 5G (2023).

The newly launched Moto G Power 5G comes in Midnight Blue and Pale Lilac colours, while the Moto G 5G is available in Sage Green. The Moto G Power 5G (2024) carries a price tag of $299.99 (around Rs 24,854) in the US. The Moto G 5G (2024) is priced at $199.99 (roughly Rs 16,569).

Moto G Power 5G Specifications:

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ display featuring a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals. It runs on Android 14, powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC.

It is powered by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 30W TurboPower fast charging and 15W wireless charging. The smartphone is equipped with a dual rear camera setup, led by a 50MP primary sensor with OIS and Quad Pixel technology, alongside an 8MP ultrawide sensor with autofocus. It features a 16-MP selfie camera sensor for crisp selfies and video chats.

The Moto G 5G features a 6.6-inch HD+ LCD boasting a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC. It runs on Android 14. It comes with a 5,000mAh battery supported by 18W TurboPower charging. Its dual rear camera setup includes a 50 MP primary sensor with Quad Pixel tech, while selfies and videos are handled by an 8 MP sensor.