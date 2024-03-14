Report: Life expectancy plummeted in 84% of countries and territories during the COVID-19 pandemic period

Research findings indicate that life expectancy has significantly declined in 84 percent of countries and territories amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the period from 2019 to 2021, there has been a notable global reduction in life expectancy by an average of 1.6 years. This represents a stark contrast to the positive trend observed in previous years, where life expectancy worldwide increased by more than 6 years from 2000 to 2019, rising from 66.8 years to 73.4 years.

The study, which meticulously analyzed thousands of new data points obtained from vital registration systems, censuses, surveys, and other essential sources, employed refined methodologies to provide a comprehensive overview of the pandemic’s impact on global health.

Despite the grim statistics surrounding life expectancy, there have been encouraging trends in child mortality rates. The report highlights a continued decline in child mortality, with approximately half a million fewer deaths recorded among children under five in 2021 compared to 2019.

Nevertheless, significant regional disparities persist. The report underscores the enduring gap in child mortality rates across different regions, with disparities in the number of deaths among children under five years old remaining evident.

Furthermore, the study notes a continued decline in population growth rates during the COVID-19 pandemic period. These findings shed light on the multifaceted impacts of the pandemic on global health outcomes, underscoring the urgent need for targeted interventions to address the disparities and mitigate the adverse effects on life expectancy and child mortality rates worldwide.