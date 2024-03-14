Researchers create an adhesive patch that uses artificial intelligence to help people with voice disorders speak again

Scientists have developed a novel adhesive patch employing artificial intelligence (AI) to aid individuals afflicted with voice disorders in regaining their ability to speak.

The AI embedded within the patch interprets the movements of the wearer’s throat muscles, translating them into coherent speech. This breakthrough, detailed in a study published in Nature Communications by researchers based in the United States, marks a significant advancement in assistive technology.

According to the researchers, the patch operates solely on the basis of muscle movements, adhering to the skin to capture the motions of the larynx muscles. These movements are then converted into electrical signals and subsequently interpreted by a machine learning algorithm—an AI variant.

The patch, affixed to the skin, facilitates the transformation of larynx muscle movements into comprehensible speech, effectively bypassing the need for the individual’s vocal cords. Lead study author Ziyuan Che, affiliated with the University of California, Los Angeles, elaborated in an interview with AFP that the patch enables speech restoration without reliance on vocal cord functionality, offering hope to those with impaired vocal cords.

This innovative technology has the potential to benefit a significant portion of the population, as research indicates that nearly one-third of individuals experience voice disorders at some point in their lives.

The researchers highlighted the limitations of existing treatment modalities for severe voice impairments, such as handheld devices like electrolarynx, which can be burdensome, uncomfortable, or invasive for users. The advent of this adhesive patch represents a promising alternative, offering a more convenient and non-intrusive solution for individuals grappling with voice disorders.