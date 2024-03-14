Stock Market: Indian equity indices end higher

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended on a positive note on March 14 and also erased some of the previous session losses amid buying across the sectors. NSE Nifty crossed 22,200 intraday and BSE Sensex also closed above the 73,000 mark.

At close, BSE Sensex was up 335.39 points or 0.46 percent at 73,097.28. NSE Nifty ended at 22,146.70,up 149 points or 0.68 percent.

Top gainers were Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Hero MotoCorp, Hindalco Industries, HCL Tech, Wipro, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, Larsen & Toubro, and ONGC. Top losers were d Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, ITC, SBI and JSW Steel.

Except for bank, all other sectoral indices ended higher with telecom, power, oil & gas added 3 percent each, while auto, capital goods, FMCG, Information Technology, healthcare and metal rose 1-2 percent.

The broader market closed the day higher with the BSE MidCap index closing 2.28% higher, and the BSE SmallCap index closing up 3.11%. Across sectors, Private Bank, Financial Services, and Bank indices ended the day lower, down 0.46%, 0.16%, and 0.41%, respectively. Among the gainers for the day were Oil & Gas, Metal, and IT, which closed up 2.33%, 1.99% and 1.98%, respectively.