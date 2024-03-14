Study Suggests Turmeric’s Role in Enhancing Gut Microbiota

Researchers from the University of Western São Paulo (UNOESTE) and São Paulo State University have uncovered a potential correlation between curcumin, the primary compound in turmeric, and the enhancement of beneficial gut bacteria in mice. Their findings, published in the International Journal of Pharmaceutics, demonstrate that a Nano emulsion solution containing curcumin led to a 25% increase in Lactobacillus bacteria levels in treated mice compared to the control group. Lactobacillus bacteria are commonly found in probiotic-rich foods like yogurt and are known for their positive effects on gut health.

Lead researcher Lizziane Kretli Winkelsträter Eller, a UNOESTE professor, highlighted the significance of their discovery, noting that the Nano emulsion altered the gut microbiota of mice by boosting the presence of beneficial bacteria, ultimately enhancing curcumin’s bioavailability.

The researchers’ development of a curcumin Nano emulsion aimed to address the compound’s low bioavailability, particularly in patients with inflammatory conditions such as Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. Administering the curcumin Nano emulsion orally to mice with induced intestinal inflammation for 14 days yielded promising results, including improved gut microbiota and enhanced curcumin bioavailability, although it did not lead to a significant reduction in intestinal inflammation.