Sudha Murty Sworn In as Rajya Sabha MP

Engineer-turned-philanthropist Sudha Murty was sworn in as a Rajya Sabha MP on Thursday, with her husband N R Narayana Murthy in attendance. The oath was administered by Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar in his chamber at Parliament House, with Leader of the House Piyush Goyal also present.

Murty, aged 73, was nominated to the Rajya Sabha on International Women’s Day, marking her entry into the upper house of Parliament. Known for her significant contributions to various fields, including as the former chairperson of Infosys Foundation and an acclaimed author, particularly in children’s literature, Murty has been recognized with awards such as the Sahitya Akademi Bal Sahitya Puraskar, Padma Shri (2006), and Padma Bhushan (2023).

Notably, Murty’s legacy extends beyond her literary and philanthropic achievements. As the first woman engineer to work at TELCO, she played a pivotal role in the inception of Infosys by providing the initial seed capital of Rs 10,000 from her own emergency funds to her husband. This seed capital was instrumental in establishing Infosys, which has grown into one of India’s leading IT firms with a market cap exceeding USD 80 billion. Murty’s familial connections also include her daughter Akshata, who is married to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.