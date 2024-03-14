Transformer blast in court kills one

A tragic incident unfolded at the premises of the Patna civil court in Bihar, where a power transformer explosion resulted in the death of at least one practicing lawyer and left three others critically injured. The injured individuals were swiftly transported to the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) to receive treatment for their severe burns sustained in the explosion.

Amidst their regular legal activities, the advocates were caught off guard by the sudden explosion of the power transformer, causing flames to engulf nearby stalls and temporary shelters used by legal practitioners and their assistants. As a result of the blast, four advocates suffered significant burn injuries and required immediate medical attention at a nearby government hospital.

Tragically, one of the injured lawyers, identified as Devendra Prasad, succumbed to his burn injuries. Reports indicate that he was physically handicapped. Firefighters promptly responded to the scene and managed to extinguish the flames. Eyewitnesses recounted the harrowing moments when fire erupted from the transformer before it ultimately exploded, emitting a deafening sound.