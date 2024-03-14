Union government blocks 18 OTT platforms, 19 websites, 10 apps, and 57 social media handles: Details

New Delhi: The Union government has blocked 18 OTT platforms, 19 websites, 10 apps (7 on Google Play Store, 3 on Apple App Store), and 57 social media handles of OTT platforms. These platforms and social media handles were blocked for publishing obscene, vulgar, and, in some instances, pornographic content. The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (I&B) took this decision in coordination with various intermediaries

‘The ban has been imposed under the provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2000 following consultation ‘with other Ministries/Departments of the Government of India, and domain experts specialising in media and entertainment, women’s rights, and child rights,’ said a circular released by the ministry.

The name of the banned OTT platforms include Dreams Films, Voovi, Yessma, Uncut Adda, Tri Flicks, X Prime, Neon X VIP, Besharams, Hunters, Rabbit, Xtramood, Nuefliks, MoodX, Mojflix, Hot Shots VIP, Fugi, Chikooflix, and Prime Play.

‘A significant portion of the content hosted on these platforms was found to be obscene, vulgar, and portrayed women in a demeaning manner…. It depicted nudity and sexual acts in various inappropriate contexts, such as relationships between teachers and students, incestuous family relationships, etc’, Union government said in the circular.

These platforms were showing content that included sexual innuendos and, in some instances, prolonged segments of pornographic and sexually explicit scenes. The content was determined to be prima facie in violation of Sections 67 and 67A of the IT Act, Section 292 of the IPC, and Section 4 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986.