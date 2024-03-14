Union government issues warning for Android users: Details

New Delhi: The Union government has issued a warning for Android users. The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued the warning for Android users.

The authority in its advisory said that there are several security flaws are affecting these Android smartphones. These vulnerabilities are recently patched by Google and other smartphone component makers such as Qualcomm and MediaTek as a part of Android Security Bulletin for March.

These vulnerabilities were found in the ‘Framework, System, AMLogic, Arm components, MediaTek components, Qualcomm components, and Qualcomm closed-source components’. The advisory gave the vulnerabilities a “High” severity rating.

Also Read: India’s crude oil imports from Russia up for second straight month in February

The new vulnerabilities affect Android versions 12, 12L, 13, and the latest 14 as well. As per data, the number of phones running these versions in India is over 10 million.

CERT-In recommended users to ensure their smartphones are updated with the latest monthly security patches to protect against known vulnerabilities. CERT-In also advised people not to install apps from unknown sources, or click on links from unknown senders or mail. Google’s Android Security Bulletin confirms that smartphones updated with the 2024-03-05 security patch level are protected from these security flaws.

Earlier, the CERT-In has issued a security warning for people using Google Chrome. Multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Google Chrome, which could be exploited by a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code or cause a Denial of Service (DoS) condition on the targeted system,’ said the latest security bulletin from the CERT-In.

As per the bulletin, people using Chrome versions prior to the latest version on Windows and Linux machines are at risk. Here are the exact details shared by the security agency:

Google Chrome versions prior to 122.0.6261.111/.112 for Windows and Mac

Google Chrome versions prior to 122.0.6261.111 for Linux

‘These vulnerabilities exist in Google Chrome due to Use-after-free error within the FedCM component;Out of bounds memory access and inappropriate implementation in V8. A remote attacker could exploit these vulnerabilities by sending a specially crafted web page on the targeted system. Successful exploitation of these vulnerabilities could allow a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code or cause a DoS condition on the targeted system,’ said the authority.

The best way to avoid falling prey to the new security threat is to update the Chrome browser on your Windows PC to the latest version. Users must download the latest available software update for Google Chrome on whichever platform they are on. You can do this by heading over to the three-dot menu on Chrome – Settings – About – Update Chrome. Google has listed the security fixes that come with the stable channel update.