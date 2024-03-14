Union government slashes petrol, diesel prices: Details

New Delhi: The Union government has reduced petrol and diesel prices. The prices were reduced by Rs 2. Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri announced this on X. The revised price will be effective from March 15, 6 am.

‘By reducing the prices of petrol and diesel by ? 2, the country’s illustrious Prime Minister Modi has once again proved that the welfare and convenience of his family of crores of Indians is always his goal. On March 14, 2024, in rupee terms, petrol in India is on average Rs 94 per litre but in Italy Rs 168.01- i.e. 79% more; In France Rs 166.87 i.e. 78% more; In Germany Rs 159.57 i.e. 70% more and in Spain Rs 145.13 i.e. 54% more,’ the minister said.

Also Read: Healthy eating and diet tips for women of all ages

‘Reduction in petrol and diesel prices will boost consumer spending and reduce operating costs for over 58 lakh heavy goods vehicles running on diesel, 6 crore cars and 27 crore two-wheelers,’ the petroleum ministry said.

Earlier on March 8, on the occasion of International Women’s Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a cut of Rs 100 per cylinder in cooking gas prices. The price reduction, is set to benefit nearly 33 crore households that use liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) as cooking fuel.