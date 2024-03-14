Woman while trying to recover her AirPod get stuck under conveyor and dies

In Georgia, United States, a tragic incident occurred wherein a woman lost her life after becoming trapped beneath a conveyor while attempting to retrieve her AirPod, authorities confirmed. The woman became ensnared in a chain mechanism that was set in motion by the conveyor.

As detailed in the incident report from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, a witness informed investigators that Alyssa Drinkard, a 21-year-old line worker, accidentally dropped her AirPod beneath the conveyor while carrying out her duties at a plant operated by Club Car, a company specializing in the production of golf carts and other vehicles.

Reports suggest that when Drinkard endeavored to retrieve her earbud from beneath the machine, she became entangled in the moving chain mechanism of the conveyor. Fae’Zsha Smith, Drinkard’s colleague and eyewitness to the tragedy, recounted that the manner in which Drinkard was pinned prevented immediate extrication. Consequently, Drinkard urgently summoned maintenance personnel to deactivate the machine.

Upon cessation of the conveyor’s operation, maintenance staff dismantled the equipment in an attempt to free Drinkard and promptly contacted emergency services by dialing 911, according to the incident report. Tragically, despite the efforts to rescue her, Drinkard succumbed to the injuries sustained during the ordeal.