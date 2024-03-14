World Kidney Day 2024: Diet and lifestyle tips to follow for having healthy kidneys

World Kidney Day is observed globally on the second Thursday of March. The day is observed to raise awareness kidney health. Kidney disease affects millions worldwide. According to data, , around 850 million people globally struggle with some form of kidney problems.

Here are some tips to follow to improve kidney health:

Balanced food: Include fruits, vegetables, and whole grains in the diet. These nutrient-rich foods provide essential vitamins and minerals while keeping your weight in check, reducing stress on your kidneys.

Reduce salt consumption: Excessive sodium intake can elevate blood pressure. Limit processed foods, restaurant meals, and added table salt.

Stay hydrated: Water makes up for 70% of our body. It is essential for flushing toxins and keeping your kidneys functioning optimally. Aim for eight glasses of water daily.

Limit sugary drinks: Sugary beverages like sodas and juices contribute to weight gain and can elevate blood pressure. Choose water, unsweetened tea, or black coffee instead.

Physical activity: Regular physical activity helps maintain a healthy weight, manage blood pressure, and improve overall well-being. Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate intensity exercise like, brisk walking, cycling, swimming, or dancing.

Manage stress: Chronic stress can contribute to high blood pressure, impacting kidney health. Find healthy ways to manage stress, such as yoga, meditation, or spending time in nature.

Regular checkups: Schedule regular checkups with your doctor to monitor your blood pressure and blood sugar levels. Early detection and management of conditions like diabetes and hypertension can significantly reduce the risk of kidney disease.

Know your family history: Certain health conditions like diabetes and high blood pressure raise the risk of kidney disease. If you have a family history, discuss it with your doctor and take preventive measures.