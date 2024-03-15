50 people dies after forced to consume a herbal potion to prove that they were not sorcerers in Angola

Around 50 individuals perished after being compelled to ingest an herbal concoction to demonstrate their innocence regarding sorcery in Angola, as stated by police and local authorities on Thursday (Mar 14).

These fatalities occurred between January and February near the central town of Camacupa, according to Luzia Filemone, a local councilor. Law enforcement officials corroborated the death toll of 50 individuals in this peculiar incident.

Speaking to Angola National Radio, Filemone disclosed that traditional healers administered the lethal potion to individuals. “Over 50 victims were coerced into consuming this enigmatic liquid, which, according to traditional healers, determines whether a person practices witchcraft,” Filemone remarked.

Witchcraft’s prevalence in Angola

In certain rural communities of Angola, belief in witchcraft persists despite strong opposition from the predominantly Catholic Church and the country’s status as a former Portuguese colony.

“It’s a common practice to compel individuals to ingest the purported poison due to the belief in witchcraft,” noted provincial police spokesperson Antonio Hossi during the radio broadcast. He cautioned that similar incidents have been escalating.

Angola lacks specific legislation addressing witchcraft, leaving communities to handle the issue independently.

Traditional healers, or “marabouts,” often resolve accusations of sorcery by administering a toxic herbal potion known as “Mbulungo” to the accused. Many believe that death following ingestion of this toxic potion confirms the individual’s guilt in practicing sorcery.