Ajith’s upcoming Tamil movie named ‘Good Bad Ugly’

Tamil superstar Ajith’s upcoming film, titled “Good Bad Ugly,” was announced by his manager Suresh Chandra on social media, accompanied by the movie’s official poster. Directed by Adhik Ravichandran of “Mark Antony” fame, this will be Ajith’s 63rd film as an actor. The movie is set to be released around the Pongal festival in 2025 and is produced by Mythri Movie Makers, with music composed by Devi Shri Prasad.

Ajith’s previous film, “Thunivu,” was released in 2023 and was directed by H Vinoth. His next project, “Vidaa Muyarchi,” will feature co-stars such as Trisha, Arjun Sarja, and Regina Cassandra. With “Good Bad Ugly,” Ajith continues to captivate audiences with his diverse choice of roles and his consistent presence in the Tamil film industry.