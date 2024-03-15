All England Badminton Championships: Lakshya Sen enters quarterfinals

London: India’s Lakshya Sen entered the men’s singles quarterfinals of All England Championships. The World No. 18 Lakshya Sen defeated world No. 3 Anders Antonsen by ‘24-22, 11-21, 21-14 ‘ to progress to the quarterfinals. Sen is the runner-up at the 2022 edition.

Earlier two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu lost to the world No. 1 An Se Young of Korea by ‘19-21, 11-21’. This is Sindhu’s seventh successive loss to An Se Young, who had become the first Korean woman singles player to win the World Championships last year.

Meanwhile, India’s World No. 1 men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty crashed out of the tournament. They lost to ndonesia’s Muhammad Shohibul Fikri and Bagas Maulana in two straight games of ‘16-21, 15-21’ in the Round of 16. In women’s doubles, India’s Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto were knocked out in the second round. The World No. 23 Indian pair lost to World No. 6 pair of Zhang Xian and Zheng Yu by ‘11-21, 21-11, 11-21’.