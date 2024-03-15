Asus launches Zenfone 11 Ultra: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra was launched through a live-streamed launch event. The Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra comes with a price tag of EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 90,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The 16GB RAM + 512GB storage model costs EUR 1099 (roughly Rs. 99,000). It is available in Eternal Black, Misty Grey, Skyline Blue, and Desert Sand colours.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra runs on Android 14 and features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED LTPO display with 94 percent screen-to-body ratio, 2500 nits peak brightness, and 144Hz refresh rate. The screen comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. The handset runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and a maximum of 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. It offers a couple of AI features like real-time AI transcript, a new AI-based search tool, live language translation, and noise cancellation among others.

Also Read; Commodity Market: Gold price remains firm

The Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra has an AI-backed triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 1/1.56-inch primary sensor with a six-axis gimbal stabiliser 3.0. The camera setup also includes a 13-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera with a 120-degree field of view and a 32-megapixel telephoto sensor with OIS and 3x optical zoom. The camera supports different AI algorithms for improved zooming. For selfies, the phone has a 32-megapixel RGBW sensor.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, NFC, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port. It has an IP68-certified build that is dust- and water-resistant. Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra houses a 5,500mAh battery with support for 65W HyperCharge fast charging. This fast charging technology is claimed to fill the battery from 0 to 100 percent in 39 minutes. It also supports 15W wireless charging.