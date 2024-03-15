Check the expanded service of Kochi water metro

The Kochi Water Metro expanded its services to additional areas on Thursday, March 14, with four new terminals inaugurated, including Mulavukad North, South Chittoor, Eloor, and Cheranallur. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the opening ceremony online at the Eloor Water Metro Terminal. With these new terminals, the water metro now operates on two new routes, expanding its network to five routes across nine terminals.

Over the past ten months, more than 17.5 lakh people have utilized the Kochi Water Metro. Minister P. Rajeev hailed the project as a historic achievement for the state, highlighting its eco-friendly design. The water metro has gained international attention since its inception and is set to commence services from the Fort Kochi terminal soon. Currently, the water metro operates 13 boats along three routes, with terminal construction underway in several other locations.

The Water Metro project aims to improve connectivity to urban areas along the Kochi lakeshore, alleviate traffic congestion, and reduce pollution in the city. To attract more passengers, the project plans to introduce new energy-efficient, environmentally friendly, and safe boats. Ticket prices range from Rs 20 to Rs 40 for single rides, with various pass options available for regular commuters.