Commodity Market: Gold price remains firm

Mumbai: Gold price remained unchanged in Kerala. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 48,480 per 8 gram and Rs 6060 per 1 gram. This is the second highest rate of gold recorded in Kerala. Yesterday, gold price gained marginally in Kerala by Rs 200 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 65,717 per 10 gram, rising Rs 122 or 0.19%. Silver contract were trading at Rs 75,480 per kg around 9:40 am, up Rs 254 or 0.34%. MCX Gold and Silver gave mixed closing on Thursday with the former settling with declines of 0.50% at Rs 65,595 while the latter ending with minor gains at Rs 75,226.

In global markets, price of spot gold was up 0.1% at $2,162.66 per ounce. Gold has recorded a weekly fall of more than 0.5%, its first since mid-February. U.S. gold futures were steady at $2,167.00. Price of spot platinum fell 0.2% to $926.10 per ounce, palladium dropped 1% to $1,058.53, while silver was up 0.4% at $24.93. All three metals were poised to clock a weekly gain.