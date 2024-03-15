Country’s First Underwater Metro Train Launches Commercial Services

The commercial operations of Kolkata’s first underwater metro train kicked off with excitement and jubilation among passengers on Friday. Departing from Howrah Maidan and Esplanade stations simultaneously at 7 am, the trains saw enthusiastic commuters queuing up early in the morning to experience the inaugural ride. Greeted with cheers and applause, passengers eagerly boarded the trains, with some even chanting slogans like ‘Jai Sri Ram’ as they embarked on this historic journey.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade section of Kolkata Metro’s East-West corridor on March 6, marking India’s debut into underwater metro services. The highlight of the ride was the 520-meter under-river stretch, where passengers marveled at the illuminated tunnel walls, designed to simulate the effect of water around the moving train. Despite delays caused by construction challenges, including an aquifer burst in 2019, the completion of this groundbreaking transportation project adds a significant milestone to Kolkata’s metro network, with the deepest metro station in the country located at Howrah Metro station.