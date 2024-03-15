Dell launches new gaming laptop in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai; Dell launched a new gaming laptop in India. The laptop named ‘Dell Alienware m18 R2’ is offered in a Dark Metallic Moon colour. The price of the device starts at Rs. 2,96,490. It is available for purchase in the country via the Dell India website, Dell Exclusive Stores (DES), Amazon and other retail stores.

The 18-inch display of the Dell Alienware m18 R2 comes in resolution options of full-HD+ (1,920 x 1,200 pixels) and QHD+ (2,560 x 1,600 pixels). The full-HD+ option supports up to 165Hz refresh rate, while the QHD+ option supports up to a 480Hz refresh rate. All display variants of the model come with ComfortView Plus, Nvidia G-Sync, and AMD FreeSync technology, alongside an anti-glare coating.

Dell’s Alienware m18 R2 is available in three CPU options – 14th Gen Intel Core i7 14650HX, 14th Gen Intel Core i7 14700HX, and 14th Gen Intel Core i9 14900HX. Users will also get a choice between the following GPU options – Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060, GeForce RTX 4070, GeForce RTX 4080, or the GeForce RTX 4090, paired with up to 16GB GDDR6 of SDRAM.

Also Read: Four of family killed in road accident

The laptop comes pre-installed with Windows 11 and is equipped with up to 64GB of dual-channel DDR5 RAM alongside up to 4TB of PCIe NVMe M.2 single storage, or up to 8TB of PCIe NVMe M.2 dual storage. The Dell Alienware m18 R2 is backed by a 97Wh battery with support for up to 360W charging.

For connectivity, the Alienware m18 R2 gets up to Wi-Fi 7 and up to Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity. It comes with three USB Type-A, two USB Type-C, an HDMI 2.1, a mini-display port, an SD card slot, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The touchpad on the gaming laptop supports multi-touch gestures with integrated scrolling. It also comes with support for Alienware Cryo-Tech cooling technology, AlienFX lighting, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos.