Eat these fibre rich foods to reduce risk of colon cancer

Colon cancer, also known as colorectal cancer. It is a type of cancer that starts in the colon or rectum, which are parts of the large intestine. It typically develops from benign growths called polyps, which can become cancerous over time if not removed. Colon cancer is one of the most common types of cancer worldwide.

Eating a diet rich in fibre has been consistently associated with a reduced risk of colon cancer. Fibre is the indigestible part of plant foods that passes relatively intact through the digestive system, providing various health benefits. Fibre also serves as a prebiotic, providing nourishment for beneficial bacteria in the gut. Fibre has anti-inflammatory properties and can help reduce inflammation in the colon.

Here are 10 high-fibre foods you can add to your diet:

1. Beans and legumes:

Beans, lentils, chickpeas, and peas are excellent sources of fibre. They also contain other nutrients like protein, vitamins, and minerals.

2. Whole grains:

Foods like whole wheat, oats, barley, quinoa, and brown rice are rich in fibre.

3. Fruits:

Fruits like apples, berries, pears, oranges, and bananas are high in fibre.

4. Vegetables:

Include a variety of vegetables in your diet, such as broccoli, Brussels sprouts, carrots, spinach, kale, and sweet potatoes, to boost your fibre intake.

5. Nuts and seeds:

Almonds, chia seeds, flaxseeds, and pumpkin seeds are good sources of fibre and healthy fats.

6. Artichokes:

Artichokes are rich in fibre and contain compounds that may have anti-cancer properties.

7. Whole grain foods:

Opt for whole-grain pasta and bread.

8. Popcorn:

Air-popped popcorn is a whole-grain snack that’s high in fibre.

9. Prunes:

Prunes, or dried plums, are well-known for their laxative effects due to their high fibre content. They can help promote bowel regularity and support colon health.

10. Flaxseeds:

Flaxseeds are an excellent source of both soluble and insoluble fibre.