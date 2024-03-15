Election Commission to reveal 2024 Lok Sabha election schedule saturday

The Election Commission of India has confirmed its readiness to announce the schedule for the Lok Sabha Election 2024. The announcement is scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 16, at 3 pm during a press conference. Following the announcement, the Model Code of Conduct will be enforced. During the press conference, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, along with newly appointed Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, will disclose the election dates.

Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, both former bureaucrats, were selected from a pool of six candidates. They assumed their roles today, replacing Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel, with Pandey stepping down on February 14. The appointment of the new Election Commissioners followed deliberations by a three-member high-level selection panel led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. With the Lok Sabha elections approaching, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the BJP, anticipates a third consecutive victory, while the Congress-led INDIA alliance prepares for a robust challenge.