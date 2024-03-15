Everything you need to know about Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD)

Kidneys are vital organs in the human body. It is responsible for filtering waste products, balancing fluids and electrolytes, and producing hormones. Chronic kidney disease (CKD), also known as chronic kidney failure, means a gradual loss of kidney function over time. In CKD, this filtration process becomes impaired, leading to a buildup of toxins and imbalances in the body.

Early warning signs of CKD are:

High blood pressure: If a person has uncontrolled hypertension, it’s important to get the kidney function checked.

Changes in urination: Unusual urinary patterns like increased urination (particularly at night), decreased urination, or blood in the urine can be indicative of CKD.

Symptoms of advanced CKD:

Fatigue and weakness: Waste products building up in the blood can lead to fatigue.

Loss of appetite and weight loss: Decreased kidney function can affect hormone production, influencing appetite and leading to unintentional weight loss.

Swelling: Fluid retention is a common symptom of CKD, causing puffiness around the eyes and swelling in the hands, feet, and ankles.

Itchy skin: Dry and itchy skin can occur due to a buildup of toxins and imbalances in minerals.

Trouble sleeping: Fluid overload and breathing difficulties can disrupt sleep patterns, leading to insomnia and fatigue.

Concentration issues: Toxins in the blood can affect brain function, causing difficulty concentrating and focusing.

Risk factors for CKD:

Diabetes: High blood sugar can damage the delicate blood vessels in the kidneys.

High blood pressure: Uncontrolled hypertension puts undue stress on the kidneys.

Family history: Having a close relative with CKD increases your risk.

Age: As people age their kidney function naturally devraeses.

Certain medications: Some medications can be nephrotoxic, meaning they can harm the kidneys.

Here are some key strategies to prevent CKD:

Manage blood sugar and blood pressure: Maintaining healthy blood sugar and pressure levels is important for kidney health.

Maintain a healthy diet: A balanced, kidney-friendly diet that limits sodium, protein, and phosphorus can support kidney function.

Stay hydrated: Drinking plenty of water helps flush out toxins and keeps kidneys functioning optimally.

Exercise regularly: Regular physical activity promotes overall health and may help manage blood pressure and diabetes.

Quit smoking: Smoking restricts blood flow and can worsen kidney function.