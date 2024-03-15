Four of family killed in road accident

Srinagar: Four members of a family were killed and one injured in a road accident. The car they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district.

The accident took place in the Bhandarkot area when the car rolled down the hill into a deep gorge. The car was on its way from Kishtwar towards Anantnag side in Kashmir Valley.

Four members of the family died on the spot. A child who was injured is out of danger. Those dead include an employee of the health department, his wife and their two children. The deceased have been identified as Yasir Ahmad Bhat, 35, his wife Shehzada Begum and their two minor children, aged 8 and 6 years. Police have registered a case.