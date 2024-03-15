Gulf based air carrier offers 15kg additional baggage allowance: Details

Doha: The national air carrier of Qatar, Qatar Airways has announced additional baggage allowance for passengers. The airline will allow an extra 15kg baggage allowance free of charge to passengers flying from Doha to Jeddah and vice versa during the holy month of Ramadan. The offer will be effective from March 15 to April 10, 2024.

‘This initiative reflects Ramdan’s giving spirit and facilitates the journey for visitors as well as passengers travelling to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah by accommodating their unique needs during this sacred period. By allowing additional baggage at no extra cost, passengers on Doha-Jeddah route and vice versa can now bring essential items for their spiritual journey and carry gifts for their loved ones with greater ease,’ the airlines said in its statement.

Qatar Airways operates 35 weekly flights to Jeddah from Hamad International Airport. The airline’s extensive network covers 10 cities in Saudi Arabia including AlUla, Dammam, Qassim, Jeddah, Medina, Neom, Riyadh, Tabuk, Taif, and Yanbu.