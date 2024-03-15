Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu Appointed Election Commissioners Today

Newly appointed election commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu officially assumed their roles on Friday, following their appointment on Thursday. Their appointment marks a significant development as they are the first individuals to be appointed as members of the poll panel under the new law governing the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and Election Commissioners (ECs). CEC Rajiv Kumar welcomed them, emphasizing the historic importance of their joining as the Election Commission prepares to oversee the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The vacancies in the Election Commission arose after the retirement of Anup Chandra Pandey on February 14 and the sudden resignation of Arun Goel on March 8. Both Gyanesh Kumar and Sandhu, who are 1988-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, hail from the Kerala and Uttarakhand cadres, respectively. Their appointments come at a crucial juncture as the Election Commission gears up for its responsibilities amid the electoral process.