India improves HDI ranking, now stands at 134 among 193 countries

India has moved up one position on the United Nations Human Development Index (HDI) in 2022, now ranking 134th out of 193 countries, compared to 135th out of 191 countries in 2021, according to the latest UN report released on Thursday. Additionally, on the Gender Inequality Index (GII) 2022, India has been positioned at 108th out of 193 countries, marking a significant improvement from its rank of 122nd out of 191 countries in GII-2021.

The Women and Child Development Ministry highlighted that India’s GII rank has consistently improved over the past decade, indicating progressive advancements in gender equality within the country. Despite this progress, India still faces one of the largest gender gaps in its labor force participation, with a notable difference of 47.8% between women (28.3%) and men (76.1%). However, the country has seen improvements in various HDI indicators, including life expectancy, education, and Gross National Income (GNI) per capita.

India’s remarkable progress in human development is evident from the increase in life expectancy, expected years of schooling, mean years of schooling, and GNI per capita since 1990. Despite the positive strides, the report highlights the need for continued efforts to address rising inequalities globally. UNDP administrator Achim Steiner emphasized the importance of decisive policy initiatives aimed at women’s empowerment to achieve long-term socio-economic and political development.