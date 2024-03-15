International Monetary Fund released list of world’s poorest countries: Details

New York: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has released the list world’s poorest countries based on GDP per capita adjusted for purchasing power parity (PPP). The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is a measure of a country’s total economic output. GDP measures a country’s goods and services produced yearly. Purchasing Power Parity (PPP) is the measure of the cost of living. Divide the

According to the report, South Sudan ranked as the poorest country globally. The African country has a GDP per capita PPP of just $492.72. South Sudan is world’s youngest nation, which gained independence in 2011. The country faces significant challenges due to political instability, ongoing conflicts, and limited infrastructure.

Top 10 poorest countries:

Country GDP Per Capita

1: South Sudan $492.72

2: Burundi $936.42

3: Central African Republic (CAR) $1,140.00

4: Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) $1,570.00

5: Mozambique $1,650.00

6: Malawi $1,710.00

7: Niger $1,730.00

8: Chad $1,860.00

9: Liberia $1,880.00

10: Madagascar $1,990.00

Following South Sudan are Burundi ($936.42), the Central African Republic ($1,140.00), the Democratic Republic of the Congo ($1,570.00), and Mozambique ($1,650.00). These countries share common problems, including political instability, internal conflicts, inadequate infrastructure, and dependence on rain-fed agriculture.

The other countries in the top 10 list are Malawi ($1,710.00), Niger ($1,730.00), Chad ($1,860.00), Liberia ($1,880.00), and Madagascar ($1,990.00). These countries are located in Sub-Saharan Africa. They grapple with limited resources, rapid population growth, and heavy reliance on agriculture.

The poorest country in Asia is Yemen, with a GDP per capita of $2,136. India has a GDP per capita (PPP) of $9089 as of 2024.

Conversely, Luxembourg claims the title of the world’s wealthiest nation in terms of GDP per capita, boasting a staggering $145,834 in GDP per capita PPP.