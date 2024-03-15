JBL launches new portable speaker: Details

Mumbai: JBL launched new portable speaker named ‘JBL Go 4’ in China. The device was unveiled at CES 2024. It is also set to launch in other markets later this year. The speaker is claimed to be the smallest portable speaker from the company.

The JBL Go 4 is offered in Black, Blue, Camo, Grey, Red, and Purple colours. It is priced at CNY 429 (roughly Rs. 4,900) in China. Official sale of the speaker will begin on March 18.

Also Read: Stock Market: Indian equity indices end lower

The JBL Go 4 is also set to be available for purchase in select European markets from April this year at a price of EUR 49.99 (roughly Rs. 4,500). Some markets may also see the launch of this mini speaker by June.

The JBL Go 4 supports Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity with LE audio and allows multi-speaker connection via Auracast technology. It also comes with an IP67 rating for dust and splash resistance.

JBL Go 4 is claimed to offer a continuous playback time of up to seven hours. This can be extended by an additional two hours with the Playtime Boost mode turned on. It has a USB Type-C charging port. The speaker is also compatible with the JBL Portable application that allows users to customise playback and EQ modes.