Kerala’s Culinary Gem: Mutta Curry Recipe Unveiled with Flair

In Kerala’s culinary landscape, Mutta Curry reigns supreme, a cherished delicacy blending hard-boiled eggs with creamy coconut-based curry.

Ingredients: 4 hard-boiled eggs, peeled and halved, 2 onions, finely sliced, 2 tomatoes, chopped, 2 green chilies, slit lengthwise, 1-inch piece of ginger, finely chopped, 4 cloves of garlic, minced, 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder, 1 teaspoon chili powder (adjust according to taste), 1 teaspoon coriander powder, 1/2 teaspoon garam masala, 1/2 cup thick coconut milk, 2 tablespoons coconut oil, Salt to taste, Fresh coriander leaves for garnish.

Instructions:

1. Heat coconut oil in a pan over medium heat.

2. Add sliced onions and sauté until golden brown.

3. Add chopped ginger and garlic, and sauté for another minute.

4. Add slit green chilies and chopped tomatoes. Cook until tomatoes are soft and mashed.

5. Add turmeric powder, chili powder, coriander powder, and salt. Mix well and cook for 2-3 minutes.

6. Pour in thick coconut milk and bring the mixture to a gentle simmer.

7. Once the curry starts simmering, gently add the halved boiled eggs.

8. Cover and cook for another 5-7 minutes, allowing the flavors to blend and the eggs to absorb the curry.

9. Sprinkle garam masala over the curry and mix gently.

10. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves before serving.

11. Serve hot with steamed rice or Kerala parotta.