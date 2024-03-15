Low-intensity earthquake hits Manipur

Ukhrul: A low-intensity earthquake measuring 3.9 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Ukhrul, Manipur. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the time of the earthquake is around 6:56 am.

Further details are awaited.

The northeastern region of the country is situated in a high seismic zone. The northeastern states are included in the Seismic Zone 5. So, earthquakes are a frequent phenomenon in the area.