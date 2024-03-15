Mamata Banerjee in Stable Condition; Doctors Monitor Closely

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s condition remains stable following a significant injury sustained at her Kalighat residence in South Kolkata. A senior state official confirmed that the 69-year-old leader had slept well overnight under the close observation of senior doctors. Further assessments of her health were scheduled for Friday morning.

After the fall, Banerjee received medical attention, including three stitches on her forehead and one on her nose. SSKM hospital director Manimoy Bandyopadhyay detailed the initial treatment, which involved stabilizing her vitals and conducting necessary tests such as ECG, echocardiogram, CT-Scan, and Doppler. Meanwhile, police presence around Banerjee’s residence has been heightened, although no formal complaint has been lodged regarding the incident.

Despite the bulletin from SSKM Hospital suggesting a fall due to some push, police have yet to decide on filing a complaint or recording Banerjee’s statement. However, security measures have been intensified around her residence, given her “Z+ category” cover and the presence of a dedicated security team. Banerjee’s nephew, Abhishek, facilitated her admission to the hospital following the incident.