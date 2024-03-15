DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsHealth & FitnessNEWSBeautyLife StyleHealth

Morning Benefits: Rubbing Ice Cubes on Face

Rubbing ice cubes on your face in the morning can provide several benefits for your skin:

1. Reduces Puffiness: The cold temperature of the ice cubes helps to constrict blood vessels, reducing inflammation and puffiness, especially around the eyes.

2. Tightens Pores: Rubbing ice cubes on your face can help to tighten enlarged pores, making your skin appear smoother and more refined.

3. Soothes Irritated Skin: Ice cubes have a calming effect on irritated or inflamed skin, providing relief from conditions like acne or sunburn.

4. Improves Blood Circulation: The cold temperature of the ice cubes can stimulate blood flow to the face, promoting a healthy complexion and natural glow.

5. Enhances Makeup Application: Using ice cubes before applying makeup can help to tighten the skin and minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, providing a smoother canvas for makeup application.

6. Refreshes and Revitalizes: Rubbing ice cubes on your face in the morning can wake up your skin and leave you feeling refreshed and revitalized, ready to start the day.

 

Mar 15, 2024, 06:58 am IST

