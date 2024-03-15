Over 60% of Indians getting less than 6 hours of sleep worsens post-Covid sleep crisis

According to the latest survey, a majority of Indians are experiencing less than six hours of uninterrupted sleep, a trend that has worsened post-COVID-19. The study, conducted by LocalCircles, a prominent social media platform in India, revealed that the percentage of individuals getting less than six hours of sleep daily has steadily increased from 50% in 2022 to 61% in 2024.

To address sleep-related issues, many Indians are adopting simple strategies. These include practices such as keeping electronic devices switched off or away from the bedside before sleep, consuming light dinners without desserts, and following traditional remedies like drinking warm milk before bedtime. These efforts aim to improve the quality of sleep, which is closely linked to mental health and overall well-being.

Despite these efforts, a significant portion of the surveyed population reported insufficient sleep. Around 38% of respondents indicated getting only four to six hours of sleep per night, while 23% reported sleeping for less than four hours. However, about 28% reported receiving six to eight hours of uninterrupted sleep. Additionally, a minority of respondents stated experiencing deteriorated sleep quality post-COVID-19, highlighting the ongoing challenges in achieving adequate rest in the wake of the pandemic.