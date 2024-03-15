PM Modi in Kerala, Telangana, Tamil Nadu today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to spearhead the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) electoral campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections in southern India, where the party seeks to strengthen its presence. Scheduled for Friday, PM Modi’s itinerary includes visits to Kerala, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu, regions historically less receptive to the BJP’s influence.

In Kerala, the BJP aims to broaden its support base among the minority Christian community, a strategic move in a state primarily dominated by Muslim and Christian populations. PM Modi’s arrival in Pathanamthitta will be marked by interactions with key party leaders and a public gathering anticipated to draw a crowd of around one lakh people. The event, inclusive of NDA’s Lok Sabha candidates and notable political figures, aims to bolster the BJP’s standing, especially with recent entrants like Padmaja Venugopal from the Congress.

In Tamil Nadu, the BJP confronts the task of campaigning sans a major ally following the AIADMK’s exit from the NDA alliance last year. PM Modi’s visit to Kanniyakumari underscores the party’s endeavor to consolidate its presence in a region where significant alliances are lacking. The BJP’s strategy involves courting potential allies such as the PMK and DMDK while spotlighting issues like dynastic politics and corruption within the ruling DMK.

Heading to Telangana, Prime Minister Modi will lead a roadshow in Malkajgiri, accompanied by party leaders and Lok Sabha candidate Eatala Rajender. The BJP’s campaign in the state has gained momentum, marked by strategic alliances and capitalizing on the Prime Minister’s extensive outreach efforts. As election fervor intensifies, PM Modi’s multi-state campaign signifies the BJP’s resolve to expand its foothold in the southern landscape, deploying rallies, public meetings, and alliances to make electoral strides in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana.