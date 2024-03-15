PM Modi to Join NDA Election Meeting in Andhra Pradesh on March 17

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the NDA election meeting in Chilakaluripeta, located in Palnadu district, on Sunday, according to BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde’s announcement on Friday. Tawde confirmed that besides Modi, TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu and JSP chief Pawan Kalyan will also be present at the gathering. The meeting underscores the collaborative efforts of various political parties ahead of the upcoming elections in Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing reporters at the party headquarters, Tawde criticized the ruling YSRCP in the state for allegedly appropriating Central Government-funded initiatives under Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s name and presenting them as their own. He condemned this practice as deceitful, implying that it misleads the public. The BJP leader’s remarks highlight the escalating political tensions and the competitive environment in the run-up to the elections.

In anticipation of the electoral contests, the BJP has solidified alliances with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Jana Sena Party (JSP) for both the Lok Sabha and assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh. This strategic move underscores the significance of coalition-building and underscores the BJP’s commitment to maximizing its political influence in the region.