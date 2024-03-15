Powerful earthquake hits Fukushima in Japan

Tokyo: A powerful earthquake measuring 5.8 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck eastern Japan early on Friday. According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the epicentre of the earthquake was off the coast of Fukushima prefecture. A a tsunami warning had not been issued. There were no immediate reports of damage.

Japan tops the list of the earthquake prone areas in the world. The island nation witnesses’ regular earthquakes as it is situated on the ‘Pacific Ring of fire’. As per studies, the country reports more than 1500 earthquakes a year. The island nation was devastated by 9.0 earthquake and tsunami in March 2011. It caused nuclear plant meltdowns in the country.