Refreshing and Nutritious Wheatgrass Fruit Juice Recipe

To make wheatgrass fruit juice, you’ll need the following ingredients:

Ingredients:

1. Fresh wheatgrass

2. Assorted fruits (such as apples, oranges, pineapples, or berries)

3. Water or coconut water (optional)

4. Honey or agave syrup (optional, for sweetness)

Instructions:

1. Wash the wheatgrass thoroughly under running water to remove any dirt or debris.

2. Cut the wheatgrass into smaller pieces to make it easier to juice.

3. Juice the wheatgrass using a juicer. If you don’t have a juicer, you can use a blender and strain the juice using a fine mesh sieve or cheesecloth.

4. Prepare your choice of fruits by washing them and cutting them into smaller pieces, removing any seeds or pits.

5. Add the fruit pieces to the juicer or blender along with the wheatgrass juice.

6. If desired, add a splash of water or coconut water to thin out the juice and adjust the consistency.

7. Blend or juice the mixture until smooth and well combined.

8. Taste the juice and add honey or agave syrup for sweetness, if desired.

9. Pour the wheatgrass fruit juice into glasses and serve immediately.

10. Enjoy your refreshing and nutritious wheatgrass fruit juice!

Feel free to adjust the ingredients and quantities based on your personal preferences and taste preferences.