Russian president Vladimir Putin wants to install nuclear power unit in space

Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia, who recently attracted criticism from the United States due to his “ready for nuclear war” statement, has reportedly instructed his officials to establish a nuclear power unit in space.

According to a report from Russia’s state news agency TASS, Putin stated during a meeting on Thursday (Mar 14) that space projects, including the construction of a nuclear power unit in space, should be prioritized and adequately funded.

This development comes after CNN, citing sources last month, reported that Moscow was endeavoring to develop a nuclear space weapon capable of disabling a significant number of commercial and government satellites.

During the meeting with government officials preceding the Russian presidential election, Putin emphasized Russia’s strong competencies and reserves, expressing pride in these assets and their potential for future endeavors. Regarding the proposed nuclear power unit to operate in space, Putin stressed the importance of timely financing, asserting, “We just need to set priorities.” He highlighted the necessity of addressing specific issues that demand additional attention.

Last week, Yuri Borisov, the head of Russia’s space agency Roscosmos, disclosed that Russia and China were collaborating on a project that could entail installing a nuclear reactor on the Moon.

Putin underscored the significance of nurturing and leveraging Russia’s unique competencies, suggesting that these technologies be cultivated and harnessed for addressing future challenges. He emphasized the need to pay special attention to the development of these competencies to enable their utilization in solving tasks that could benefit from such technologies in the future.