SC denies Manish Sisodia’s bail plea in Delhi excise policy case

Supreme Court dismisses Manish Sisodia’s bail plea in Delhi Excise Policy case, marking a significant setback for the former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister. The apex court, headed by Chief Justice Dhananjaya Yeshwant Chandrachud, rejected Sisodia’s curative plea seeking bail, stating that no grounds for bail were found. This decision leaves Sisodia with no recourse for bail except to pursue it through the trial court, where his bail plea is already pending.

Sisodia’s curative plea, filed in January, was his final legal option after his regular bail plea and review were both dismissed by the Supreme Court earlier. The rejection of his bail plea by the trial court was upheld, with the court deeming him a key figure in the alleged scam surrounding the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, which led to his arrest in February 2023. His prolonged incarceration has drawn attention to delays in the legal process.

Despite efforts by Sisodia’s legal team, led by senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, to secure bail, the Supreme Court remained firm in its decision. The court had previously denied Sisodia’s review plea on October 30, 2023, reaffirming his denial of bail in the Delhi Excise Policy scandal. This latest development further prolongs Sisodia’s legal battle and underscores the challenges he faces in seeking relief from the judiciary.