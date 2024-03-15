Scientists discover a giant volcano on Mars along with a possible sheet of buried glacier ice

The red planet continues to astound! In a recent investigation, researchers unveiled the discovery of a colossal volcano on Mars, alongside a potential layer of buried glacier ice in the eastern segment of the planet’s Tharsis volcanic region, near its equatorial zone.

This groundbreaking revelation was disclosed during the 55th Lunar and Planetary Science Conference, held in The Woodlands, Texas.

Since the launch of Mariner 9 in 1971, numerous spacecraft orbiting Mars have captured myriad images. However, discerning a substantial volcano, significantly eroded over time, proved challenging. This prominent feature had remained somewhat obscured for decades, nestled between two renowned Martian landmarks: the labyrinthine terrain of Noctis Labyrinthus and the immense canyons of Valles Marineris.

The colossal volcano boasts an elevation of +9,022 meters and spans a width of 450 kilometers. Tentatively dubbed the “Noctis Volcano,” it awaits an official designation. Situated at coordinates 7° 35′ S, 93° 55′ W on the Martian surface, this volcanic edifice is of considerable magnitude.

The extensive dimensions of the volcano, coupled with its intricate history of alterations, suggest a prolonged period of activity. In the southeastern sector of the volcano, researchers also identified a recent volcanic sediment layer, beneath which glacier ice was detected.