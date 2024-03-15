State government slashes VAT on Petrol, Diesel: Details

Jaipur: The Rajasthan government has decided to reduce the Value Added Tax (VAT) imposed on petrol and diesel. The state government announced a 2 per cent reduction in VAT on petrol and diesel. The decisions will become effective from Friday morning.The decision was taken in the state cabinet.

‘There were discrepancies regarding the prices of diesel and petrol in Rajasthan. We have removed this anomaly and have reduced the VAT rate by two per cent,’ said Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma.

The Chief Minister said that the reduced prices on petrol and diesel will be applicable from 6 am on Friday, March 15. This will put a burden of approximately Rs 1500 crore on the state government.

Earlier on yesterday, the Union government has reduced petrol and diesel prices. The prices were reduced by Rs 2. Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri announced this on X. The revised price will be effective from March 15, 6 am.

‘By reducing the prices of petrol and diesel by ? 2, the country’s illustrious Prime Minister Modi has once again proved that the welfare and convenience of his family of crores of Indians is always his goal. On March 14, 2024, in rupee terms, petrol in India is on average Rs 94 per litre but in Italy Rs 168.01- i.e. 79% more; In France Rs 166.87 i.e. 78% more; In Germany Rs 159.57 i.e. 70% more and in Spain Rs 145.13 i.e. 54% more,’ the minister said.