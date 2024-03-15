Stock Market: Indian equity indices end lower

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended lower today. BSE Sensex settled at 72,643.43, down 453.85 points or 0.62 percent. NSE Nifty ended at 22,023.30, down 123.40 points or 0.56 percent.

About 1724 shares advanced, 1939 shares declined, and 113 shares remained unchanged. Top gainers were Bharti Airtel, UPL, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Life and Adani Enterprises. Top losers were BPCL, M&M, Tata Motors, Coal India and L&T.

Also Read: Dell launches new gaming laptop in India: Price, Specifications

Except Telecom (up 1 percent), all other sectoral indices ended lower with oil & gas, auto, capital goods, healthcare down 1-2 percent. BSE Midcap index down 0.5 percent, while Smallcap index ended on a positive note. Bank Nifty index ended lower by 195.85 points or 0.42% to settle at 46,594.10. Media and FMCG stocks ended marginally higher.