Study reveals shocking data; Neurological disorders skyrocketing globally

A recent study published in the Lancet indicates a significant surge in the global burden of neurological conditions, marking them as the predominant cause of ill-health since 2021.

The study’s findings present troubling revelations, unveiling a dramatic increase in the number of individuals afflicted by neurological disorders over the past three decades. The report highlights that approximately 3.4 billion people, constituting 43 percent of the world’s population, were affected by these conditions in 2021.

According to the Global Burden of Disease, Injuries, and Risk Factors study, this escalation has contributed substantially to a rise in overall disability, morbidity, and premature mortality associated with 37 distinct neurological conditions. This surge has led to an increase of more than 18 percent, from approximately 375 million years lost to healthy life in 1990 to 443 million years lost in 2021.

Responding to the findings of the study, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), expressed grave concern. He emphasized, “Neurological conditions cause great suffering to the individuals and families they affect, and rob communities and economies of human capital.”

Dr. Tedros emphasized the urgent need for action, calling for the implementation of targeted interventions to ensure that the growing population living with neurological conditions can access high-quality care, treatment, and rehabilitation. He stressed the importance of comprehending, appreciating, and safeguarding brain health throughout all stages of life, from early childhood to advanced age.

In conclusion, the study serves as a critical wake-up call, underscoring the imperative to prioritize and enhance efforts aimed at addressing the escalating burden of neurological disorders worldwide.