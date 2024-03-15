The Lunar and Planetary Science Conference becomes a battleground for a debate surrounding this extraordinary claim

The Lunar and Planetary Science Conference, held in The Woodlands, Texas, became a focal point for a contentious discussion surrounding a remarkable assertion put forward last year. The claim that an ‘alien’ meteorite impacted Earth near Papua New Guinea in 2014 received its inaugural in-person examination within the broader scientific community on March 12, as reported by Nature Journal.

At the heart of the debate was Hairuo Fu, a graduate student from Harvard University, who presented fragments purportedly originating from an extraterrestrial rock. However, it was the team leader, Avi Loeb, who was notably absent from the conference, known for his controversial proclamations regarding extraterrestrial discoveries.

During the session, Fu exhibited metallic blobs recovered from the seabed near Papua New Guinea, sparking skepticism among fellow scientists. Many questioned the extraterrestrial nature of the material, prompting Fu to promptly defend it, reportedly stating that it was “something different from what we know.”

In a preprint manuscript, astrophysicist Steve Desch put forth the argument that the collected debris bore a resemblance to microtektites, indicating a potential origin from an ancient asteroid impact on Earth.

Furthermore, doubts were raised regarding Loeb’s assertions about the trajectory of the meteor and its origins. Despite opposition, the scientific community has engaged with Loeb’s claims, aiming to scrutinize extraordinary assertions.

The genesis of Loeb’s pursuit can be traced back to 2017 with the discovery of ‘Oumuamua,’ which initially sparked speculation about extraterrestrial artifacts. ‘Oumuamua’ is recognized as the first known interstellar object to enter our solar system, with its name translating to “a messenger from afar arriving first” in Hawaiian.