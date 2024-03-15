These spices will spice up your sex life

As per Ayurveda, some spices play a major role in improving your libido. These spices help you to have a better sexual performance.

Here is a list of Indian spices that can offer you a satisfying sexual experience.

Cardamom

Cardamom enhances energy. It gives you a break from fatigue and gifts you with a pleasurable love making with your partner.

Clove

Clove has a primary role to play in enhancing your sexual drive. It heats up your body and kicks off your sexual urge.

Fenugreek seeds

Saponins found in these seeds increases testosterone production that enhances men libido.

Fennel

They contain estirol, an estrogen like substance that turns your libido on.

Saffron

Saffron helps in enhancing your sex drive.

Nutmeg

Researchers have showed that nutmeg is no less than viagra. It is considered to be the most efficient natural aphrodisiacs.

Garlic

Fry garlic with green chilies and a dash of clove to see how it turn you on.

Ginger

Ginger plays an active role in kicking off your sex drive and stimulating your sexual performance.