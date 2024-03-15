UAE authority announces partial road closure for more than 15 days

Abu Dhabi: The Integrated Transport Centre in Abu Dhabi has announced a partial road closure on a key road. The road will be closed Friday for 15 days.

The authority said that there will be a partial road closure on the E16 Al Taf Road-Al Ain from Friday, March 15 to Tuesday, April 30.

The authority has urged motorists to drive cautiously and to abide by traffic rules and regulations.

Earlier, Abu Dhabi banned revised then timings for its truck ban during peak hours. Trucks are banned from 8am to 10am, and 2pm to 4pm in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain cities.