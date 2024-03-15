WB MP Arjun Singh set to rejoin BJP after being denied LS seat

TMC faces a significant setback as Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh declares his intention to join the BJP ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Singh, along with another prominent TMC leader, is set to make the switch to the BJP, signaling potential defections within the ruling party in Bengal. If Dibyendu Adhikari, the speculated TMC leader, follows suit, it would mark the fourth defection from TMC to BJP since 2019, highlighting the ongoing political turbulence in the region.

Singh’s decision to switch parties comes amidst his dissatisfaction with TMC’s decisions, notably being denied a ticket in the previous general elections. This would be his fourth shift in allegiance since 2019, indicating a volatile political landscape in West Bengal. His potential candidacy in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections remains uncertain, pending the BJP’s decision.

Singh’s departure from TMC is accompanied by allegations against senior TMC leaders, including Mamata Banerjee’s nominee for the Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency, Partha Bhowmik. Singh accuses Bhowmik of collusion with individuals possessing extensive land in Naihati, raising questions about the TMC leadership’s integrity. As Singh prepares to join the BJP, he issues a challenge to Bhowmik, urging him to contest against him in the upcoming elections without relying on his influence as a state minister.